Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.