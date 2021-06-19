Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 155 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.01 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.