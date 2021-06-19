Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 175 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $98.82 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

