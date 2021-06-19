Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.29 ($165.04).

Shares of ML stock opened at €131.35 ($154.53) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

