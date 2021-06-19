Comparing Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $2.23 billion 1.08 $266.01 million $3.66 11.41 Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 88.42 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -24.81

Vista Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor 11.95% 35.61% 14.33% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 0 11 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus target price of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, such as helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; outdoor cooking products that include grills, stoves, and cookware; golf products, which comprise laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through brand's website. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

