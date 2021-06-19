Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

NYSE CMP opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

