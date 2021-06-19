Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $537.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.