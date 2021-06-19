Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

