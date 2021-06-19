Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5,366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

