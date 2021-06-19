Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $36,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $81.14 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.