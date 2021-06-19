Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.