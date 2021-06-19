Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 264 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

