CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $131,558.40 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.41 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 347.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

