Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

MCF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

