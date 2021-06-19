Contrasting Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.92 $104.72 million $2.43 20.05 Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.65 $111.51 million $0.90 15.52

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 22.55% 14.11% 1.47% Hope Bancorp 20.87% 6.33% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meta Financial Group and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.60%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.73%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Hope Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

