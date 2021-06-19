ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNVVY. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

