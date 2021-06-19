Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.43. 1,069,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

