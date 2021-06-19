Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 9,529 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 346,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,673. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

