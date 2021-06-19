Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE AIG traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,722,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

