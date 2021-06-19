Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 44,010 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $4,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000.

BCEI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

