Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

