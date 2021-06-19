Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,339 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CUBI stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 692,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,906. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

