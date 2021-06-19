Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,579 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,408.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.31. 2,282,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,594. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.