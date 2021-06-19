Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

