CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 105,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,524,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,116 shares of company stock worth $8,203,130 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.22. CorVel has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

