Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 314,352 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.90. The firm has a market cap of £155.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

