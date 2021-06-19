CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 74,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.84.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
