CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 74,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.84.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

