Credit Suisse Group Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

