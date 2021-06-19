Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $878.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $840.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

