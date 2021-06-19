Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.