Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

