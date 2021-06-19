Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.