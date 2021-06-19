Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

