Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,713,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

