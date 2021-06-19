Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 728,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

