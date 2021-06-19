Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,800 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

