Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $795.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

