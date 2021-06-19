CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 30,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
