CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 30,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

