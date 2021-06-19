Critical Survey: Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) versus Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Capstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Companies and Applied UV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Companies and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Companies -74.67% -78.39% -55.26% Applied UV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Companies and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Companies $2.77 million 33.27 -$2.38 million N/A N/A Applied UV $5.73 million 16.77 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -17.32

Capstone Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV.

Summary

Applied UV beats Capstone Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting and Duracell brand names, as well as under the Hoover Home LED licensed brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

