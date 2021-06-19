Critical Survey: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 7.73% 5.60% 0.33% First Foundation 31.53% 13.72% 1.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.66 $5.05 million $0.13 32.85 First Foundation $298.54 million 3.29 $84.37 million $1.88 11.66

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

