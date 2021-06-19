Crust Network Price Reaches $39.32 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $39.32 or 0.00108494 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $68.69 million and $4.23 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00735696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00083627 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.