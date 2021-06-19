Crypton Achieves Market Capitalization of $729,516.79 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $729,516.79 and approximately $515.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002203 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00058582 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,964,263 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

