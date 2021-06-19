CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.78.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Shares of CSX are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

