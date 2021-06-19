Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,301. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.