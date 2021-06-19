Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.50

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 6889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

