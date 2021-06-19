Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $4,997,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.