Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.