CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $18.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.