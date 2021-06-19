CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $649.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $649.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00038597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00224176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,553,890 coins and its circulating supply is 139,553,890 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

