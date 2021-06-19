CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.63 Million

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $278.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

